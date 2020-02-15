Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,661 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

