Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,762 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.72.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

