Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.57% of Radius Health worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 36.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 902,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,354 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 24.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

RDUS stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Radius Health Inc has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.