Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 188,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 139,380 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 272.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

RARE stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

