Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,299 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 96,486 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.14 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

