Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

