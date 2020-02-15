Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after purchasing an additional 231,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,959,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.