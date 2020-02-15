Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 633.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,928,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,430 shares of company stock worth $13,221,429. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

