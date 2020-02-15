Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.48 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

