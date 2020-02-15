Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

EWC opened at $30.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

