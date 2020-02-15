Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.67 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,082 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.18 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.