Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.73 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,435 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,221 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

NYSE NOW opened at $356.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $357.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

