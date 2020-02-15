Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.