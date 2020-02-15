Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.06 Million Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

