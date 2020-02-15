Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.29 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

