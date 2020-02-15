Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,763 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.