Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $4.43 Million in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Tech Data as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $144.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECD shares. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

