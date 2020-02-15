Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $4.78 Million in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,427,000.

Get XP alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

XP stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.