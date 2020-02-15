Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,477 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.21% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,165 shares of company stock worth $712,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

RARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

RARX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

