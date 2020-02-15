Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 105,838 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Epizyme worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Epizyme Inc has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

