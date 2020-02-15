Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,251 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 906,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after acquiring an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.