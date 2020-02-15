Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 128,578 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,578 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.51% of RadNet worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

