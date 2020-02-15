Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,382 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 240,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 121,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,725,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.