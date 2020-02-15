Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 3,491 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.79. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

