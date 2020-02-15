Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 44,354 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 615.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.13% of Itron worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Itron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Itron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Itron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

