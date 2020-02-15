Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Myokardia worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

