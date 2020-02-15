Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

