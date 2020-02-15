Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

