Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,337 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $206.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

