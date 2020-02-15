Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

