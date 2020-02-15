Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,329 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

