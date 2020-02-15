Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,464 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock worth $10,218,416. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

