Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Zayo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 349,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

