CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $903,805.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

