Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.54. 14,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCBG. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

