Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.56 ($3.23).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAPC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 248.30 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.97.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

