Carboncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $130,370.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00800294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

