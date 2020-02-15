Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CATM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $42.39. 542,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Cardtronics has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cardtronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardtronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.