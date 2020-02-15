Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. 639,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,119. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

