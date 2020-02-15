CargoX Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $9,059.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.