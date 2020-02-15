Carry (CRE) Market Cap Tops $13.16 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,040,880 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

