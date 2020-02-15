Caspian Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $216,872.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00485812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.06214051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

