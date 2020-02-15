Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSLT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 236,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,559 shares of company stock worth $206,490. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 161,715 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $7,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

