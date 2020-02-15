Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,074 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

