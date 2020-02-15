Catex Token (CATT) Reaches Market Cap of $260,423.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $260,423.00 and $981.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 248.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00478323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.08 or 0.06098383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

