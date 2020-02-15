CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,074 shares of company stock worth $2,011,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 873,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,384. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

