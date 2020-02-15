CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 873,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.