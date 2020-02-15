CCUniverse Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $38,098.00 and approximately $7,523.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003159 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

