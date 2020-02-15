CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,998.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $38,998.00 and approximately $7,645.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003082 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

