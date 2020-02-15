CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,565.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $736,683.00 and approximately $2,565.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 257.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

